joimax, recently awarded as German Growth Champion 2018, continues to share its expertise in endoscopic minimally invasive spine surgery. With the latest workshops in Krasnodar, RUS, Guadalajara, Mexico and at the Wooridul Hospital in Korea, the company strengthens its outstanding education program. During the workshops, surgeons are trained in endoscopic techniques and other minimally-invasive procedures. Since the start of the cooperation with the Korean Wooridul group, the world's largest specialized MISS Endoscopic Spine Hospital Network, in 2017, a series of four courses, provided at different levels, have now been performed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130006248/en/

joimax again had an outstanding presence at the 12th International Congress of the Chinese Orthopedic Association (COA) in Zhuhai, China. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Heavily increasing user interest and fast growing patient demand for endoscopic spinal surgery is leading to major needs, which joimax is addressing by broadening its training program and presence at international congresses," says Wolfgang Ries, Founder and CEO of joimax

Hence, joimax again had an outstanding presence at the 12th International Congress of the Chinese Orthopedic Association (COA), which took place in Zhuhai, China, from Nov 15 18, 2017. In Vietnam, the first cervical surgery with the joimax CESSYS system was successfully performed by joimax faculty Dr. Jun Seok Bae together with Dr. Dinh Ngoc Son, on Nov 22, 2017 at the Viet-Duc Hospital, the largest surgical center of Vietnam in Hanoi.

At the upcoming congress of the German Spine Society (DWG), taking place Nov 30 Dec 02, 2017,in Stuttgart, Germany, joimax will introduce its newest camera system called Camsource LED combined with its latest Vitegra Docu and Command Visual Integration System offering the highest resolution imaging with CMOS sensor technology. Additionally, the company will present its extended EndoLIFportfolio with the new EndoLIFDouble-Wedge Cage, usable for TLIF- and ELIF-fusion techniques. joimax will host two lunch symposia and hold a "Meet-the-Expert" presentations at its booth.

At the same time, the company will have a booth with 2 workshop stations at the KOMISS (Korean Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Society) International Symposium and Hands-on Cadaver Workshop for Endoscopic Spine Surgery, taking place from Dec 1 3 in Incheon, Korea. The year ends with another excellent workshop at the IRCAD Institute in Taiwan on Dec 22- 23, 2017.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for endoscopic minimally invasive spinal surgery. With TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE (for facet and sacroiliac joint treatment) or with EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally-invasive endoscopic assisted stabilizations, proven endoscopic systems are provided that, together, cover a variety of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthetic via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors through natural openings into the spinal canal (e.g. intervertebral foramen, the "Kambin triangle").

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130006248/en/

Contacts:

Press contact USA:

joimax Inc.

Melissa Brumley

Phone +1 949-859-3472

Melissa.brumley@joimaxusa.com