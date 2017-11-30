BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the lettuce market in Spain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130006127/en/

BizVibe's New B2B Networking Platform Helps Your Source from Lettuce Suppliers in Spain (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with Spain's leading lettuce suppliers.

Spain is one of the world's largest lettuce producers and exporters. Despite the shortage of lettuce supplies early this year, due to bad weather affecting the cultivation of lettuce in Spain, both production and exports of lettuce in the country are expected to rebound throughout 2018. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top lettuce suppliers in Spain and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. We've innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with Spain's top lettuce suppliers on BizVibe.

View more about the lettuce market in Spain: How BizVibe is helping buyers connect with Spain's leading lettuce producers, suppliers, and exporters.

Why connect with companies from Spain's lettuce market?

Lettuce has long been one of the most consumed vegetables around the world, while Spain is one of the most prominent suppliers in global lettuce market. In 2016, Spain produced approximately 915,000 metric tons of lettuce. Despite lettuce production volume declined 14 thousand tonnes in comparison with the previous year, Spain was still the fourth largest lettuce producer in the world after China, the United States, and India. Every year, Spain exports approximately 502,000 tonnes of lettuce, worth about 423 million euro, representing around 34% of the total global lettuce export, which also makes Spain the largest lettuce exporter in the world.

Looking for more information on this market? Check BizVibe's detailed breakdown of lettuce market in Spain.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified lettuce suppliers in Spain, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Lettuce Suppliers in Spain

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading lettuce suppliers in Spain.

Spain's Top Lettuce Suppliers on BizVibe

Ish Organic Food

Estrella De La Vida

Aceitera Peninsular Espanola

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top lettuce suppliers in Spain

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in the lettuce market in Spain

Increase your company's exposure. Add your company to the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.

Browse News Related to the lettuce market in Spain

Agriculture Industry in the United States: 10 Key Facts and Figures

Spanish Olive Oil: Industry Remains the World's Largest Producer and Exporter

Top 10 World's Largest Food Beverage Companies in 2017

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130006127/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com