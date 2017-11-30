Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - President and CEO of SilverCrest Metals Inc., N. Eric Fier talks about their high-grade Las Chispas project.





SilverCrest Metals Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Dec 4- Dec. 17, 2017 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSXV: SIL):

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. SilverCrest is the first company to drill test the historic, high grade Las Chispas Silver-Gold project, which is a past precious metals producer. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including experience and success in applying a responsible "phased approach" business model in taking projects from discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production with subsequent increased value to shareholders.

