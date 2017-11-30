Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - President of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., John Docherty, speaks on the company's technology that allows for the enhanced flavor and faster absorption of edible products.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/lexaria-corp-ceo-clip-90sec/

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQB: LXRP):

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. evolved into its current form in 2014 upon controlling acquisition of the former company where Lexaria's DehydraTECH™ technology originated. Since then, Lexaria has quickly emerged as a global leader in enhancing the flavor, bouquet and gastro-intestinal delivery of edible cannabinoid consumer products while also working to expand the applicability of its technology, within and beyond the cannabinoid sector, through its out-licensing business model for cannabinoids and other bioactive molecules named in its patent portfolio (NSAIDs, nicotine, vitamins and more). Lexaria produces industry-leading research to support its novel delivery method. None of this can happen without the talented and dedicated people who have supported Lexaria's development and growth.

www.lexariabioscience.com

