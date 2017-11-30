Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Luminor Medical Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: LMT) (TSXV: LMT) announced today that the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has approved the Company's application to list its common shares on the CSE. Effective December 1, 2017, the Company's shares will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol LMT. The Company has also applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The voluntary delisting is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The Company's move from the TSXV to the CSE follows the acquisition of Jamaica BLU Ltd. ("J-BLU"). J-BLU holds the exclusive Canadian licence of all current and future cannabis commercial products developed by Rise Research Inc. ("RISE"). RISE's cannabis commercial products are based on a patent pending formula, currently filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to create precise cannabis-based formulations that may produce specifically targeted effects for various ailments including diabetes. Currently, RISE's portfolio consists of cannabis-based formulations which support patients with low libido called Jamaica blu and Jamaica pnk.

The move to the CSE will give the Company, and specifically J-BLU, more opportunity to acquire licences on products outside of Canada.

About Luminor Medical Technologies

Luminor Medical Technologies operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries - Scout Assessment Corp. and Jamaica BLU Limited. Scout Assessment Corp.'s key product is the Scout DS®, a device that has been regulatory cleared in certain markets both as a non-invasive clinical tool to assist in the identification of both prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Jamaica BLU Limited holds the exclusive Canadian licence of all current and future cannabis commercial products developed by Rise Research Inc. Currently, Rise Research's portfolio consists of cannabis-based formulations which support patients with low libido called Jamaica blu and Jamaica pnk.

