Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Vueki Media Corp. ("Vueki" or the "Company") an enhanced digital platform for the creative content community, allowing creators and participants greater freedom and increased opportunities for revenue generation via fiat, traditional and digital currency, is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Sweeney, a 20 + year veteran of the content, media and programming industry has joined the Company as its Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Sweeney has held senior positions within the content, programming and media business with some of the largest multinational players in the industry, most notably with 20th Century Fox Worldwide as VP of Sales for Canada. Paul has also run the content distribution businesses for both Omnicom Group and Publicis Media Group.

Throughout the shift in viewing from linear TV to digital and mobile engagement, Paul has worked closely with broadcasters, media companies and Cable/Telco's to maximize the value of Hollywood studio content through multiple platforms. Paul has a depth of experience in the complex modeling of SVOD, AVOD, PPV, Pay-TV, Cable and Digital to create maximum content value.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Paul is a graduate of the University of Guelph with a degree in Economics, is a member of NATPE (National Association of Television Programming Executives) and has held advisory and board positions with both private and public companies in the US and Canada.

About Vueki Media Corp. www.vueki.com

Launching in early 2018, Vueki.com is a new and exciting platform that provides creators with options that gives them more freedom of expression and additional opportunities to create revenue in both fiat and digital currencies, versus more traditional online channel partner programs.

Creators can launch crowdfunding campaigns, subscription programs as well as event and ticket sales directly through the platform and its partnership with Fandster (www.fandster.com).

Vueki also provides creators and other content providers with a host of new and innovative opportunities to enhance the marketing value of their content through its interactive video partnership with Clix.Video (www.clix.video), allowing content to be instantly engaging and more informative for the viewer.

Vueki also rewards content creators, distributors and providers with enhanced revenue programs including microviewing, total time on video, total video listing as well as creating a remunerated moderator community to create platform-wide value management and value opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.vueki.com or contact Paul Sweeney at sweeneymediainc@gmail.com