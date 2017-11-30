VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX: NGQ)(NASDAQ OMX: NGQ), reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the issuance of shares pursuant to the exercise of employee stock options and pursuant to the terms of a credit facility, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 213,774,830 common shares with voting rights as at November 30, 2017.

About NGEx

NGEx is a Canadian mineral exploration company with exploration projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "NGQ". The Company's focus is on advancing the development of its two large copper-gold deposits, Los Helados and Josemaria, located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Josemaria project and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project. Los Helados is subject to a Joint Exploration Agreements with its joint exploration partner in Chile, Pan Pacific Copper ("PPC").

Additional Information

This information is information that NGEx is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

