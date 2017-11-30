Bellesoma Method Scholarship Announced by Dr. Gary Horndeski

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Dr. Gary Horndeski, inventor of the technology used by the Bellesoma Method, recently announced that the company will be selecting one student to receive a $1000 scholarship toward their college studies at the end of 2018. This scholarship is open to high school seniors who have been accepted into a college or university and current college students who are not graduating in 2018.

Students will be selected based on a 500-word essay. This essay will answer the question, "What technological advancements can change the medical profession?"

There are no fees associated with applying for Bellesoma Method Scholarship.

"As an innovative leader in the plastic surgery industry, we feel that it is our duty to do something good for our future leaders and doctors while also bringing attention to an important topic. Thus, the scholarship and the specific essay question was born," said Dr. Gary Horndeski.

With this scholarship, Bellesoma and Dr. Gary Horndeski, hope to give students financial help to accomplish their goal of a college or advanced degree.

The deadline to apply for the Bellesoma Method scholarship is October 31st, 2018. A winner will be selected and awarded by November 30th, 2018.

Visit Bellesoma Method's Scholarship website to apply and learn more about eligibility, selection processes, and award dates.

About Bellesoma

Bellesoma is a leading medical technology company headquartered outside of Chicago, Illinois. The goal of the company is to provide innovative solutions within the plastic surgery industry. For more information, please visit Bellesoma.com.

CONTACT:

Adam Cohen

acohen@bellesoma.com

SOURCE: Bellesoma