All-electric championship news and content to be showcased on Motorsport.com 's online platforms

Video content from season four to be shown on TV and online on Motorsport.tv

The future of electric vehicles to be highlighted on Motorsport Network's specialist EV site InsideEVs.com

The world's fastest growing motorsport media brand Motorsport.com will join forces with the FIA Formula E Championship the all-electric global street racing series which is also experiencing dramatic expansion with new manufacturers, new venues and new fans around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130006275/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Season four of the FIA Formula E championship will kick off this weekend in Hong Kong with a double-header weekend the first of ten rounds to be held in the 2017/18 season.

New venues for the 2017/18 season include Santiago, Chile; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Rome, Italy and Zurich, Switzerland.

The championship already attracts leading manufacturers including mainstream brands Audi, Renault, Jaguar, DS Automobiles; Indian industrial giant Mahindra and Chinese start-up, NIO.

Nissan and BMW will join the series in season five when the series debuts the next generation of Formula E car and Porsche and Mercedes are scheduled to debut in season six. The championship also recently finalized a global partnership with the prestige Hugo Boss clothing brand.

Motorsport.com will now showcase an enhanced news coverage package for the championship across its world-wide network which now attracts more than 214 million page views per month across 28 global editions in 81 countries in 17 different languages.

Specialist electric vehicles website InsideEVs.com will also feature additional news coverage of the championship and its participating manufacturers and regular guest columns from a number of leading Formula E drivers.

Additionally, new video content including the Formula E "Street Racers" magazine program will be shown on Motorsport.tv's broadcast platforms on traditional cable, plus its online OTT apps and website.

Motorsport.com showcased the Formula E championship earlier this year with the "Inside Formula E" custom branded video series produced in conjunction with TAG Heuer by in-house branded content studio.

Alejandro Agag, the founder and CEO of Formula E said, "We are delighted to welcome Motorsport Network as our digital media partner as we aim to benefit from the extensive reach of their platforms to bring Formula E content to as many passionate fans around the world. Formula E is transforming motor racing for the digital generation and as the leading motoring and motorsport media operation Motorsport Network are the ideal partner to continue growing our presence in this space."

Motorsport Network has experienced rapid expansion in the past two years to become the world's largest independent automotive and motorsport-related digital platform, connecting hundreds of millions of people that love motorsport and cars.

The new media partnership is an extension of the existing relationship between Motorsport Network and the FIA Formula E championship. Motorsport Network Chairman, Zak Brown, announced in January at the CES Show in Las Vegas, that the media organization had taken an ownership stake in the Formula E championship.

"The Formula E championship and Motorsport Network are both experiencing massive growth and we believe joining forces with this media partnership will provide to be very beneficial for both of us," Motorsport Network Chairman, Zak Brown, said.

"Motorsport Network's investment in Formula E was driven by the audience growth and engagement we saw in the series on our platforms including Motorsport.com and Autosport.com

"The global reach of our network including additional dedicated coverage on InsideEVs.com will help Formula E showcase its exciting racing to an even broader audience. Similarly, there is a new breed of motorsport fan around the world that is inspired by electric mobility that will discover Motorsport Network for the first time thanks to our partnership.

"We also plan to work closely with the championship's manufacturers to help them showcase their vision of the future of electric vehicles."

Click here to download PDF

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network connects hundreds of millions of people who love motorsport and cars. Our technology and distinct brands distinguish our unique content and services to help us engage motorsport and auto fans in their native languages. We connect this universe with television, digital content, live events, e-commerce, gaming and social networking to unify people with a passion for all things automotive. As a global digital media company, we are your gateway to the world of motorsport and cars.

About the FIA Formula E Championship:

The FIA Formula E Championship is the electric street racing series and the world's first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Formula E brings electrifying wheel-to-wheel action to some of the world's leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Rome.

The inaugural season of Formula E sparked into life in September 2014 around the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing. The fourth edition of the FIA Formula E Championship will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 11 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned Formula E champion. Hong Kong hosts the season-opener over the course of two days on December 2 3, with the championship coming to a close in Montreal on July 28 29.

Formula E is a competitive platform to test and develop road-relevant technologies, acting as a catalyst for sustainable mobility solutions helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicle components and improving the driving experience for everyday road car users all over the world.

For this season, more manufacturers have joined the electric revolution with reigning champion Lucas di Grassi looking to defend his title behind the wheel of the Audi-backed ABT Schaeffler team. More big-name manufacturers have also committed to race in Formula E including BMW and Nissan in tandem with the new-look car and battery in season five, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche who also plan to join the following year.

Follow Formula E:

www.fiaformulae.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiaformulae

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiaformulae

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FIAformulaE (@FIAformulaE)

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/FIAFormulaE

For further information on Formula E and hi-res images, please visit http://media.fiaformulae.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130006275/en/

Contacts:

Motorsport Network

Paul Ryan, +1 678 561 7722

Communications Manager

paul.ryan@motorsport.com

or

Formula E Communications

media@fiaformulae.com