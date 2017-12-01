Envision uses digital expertise to enhance partnerships and provide a platform for digitalization of the wind industry

Renewable energy forecasting partnership announced today

New EnOS' digital integration opportunities with Bazefield

Sponsorship of the first ever hackathon at WindEurope on Envision's EnOS' platform

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at WindEurope, the annual meeting of the European wind energy industry, Envision announced their latest activities in Europe, including a first of its kind renewable energy forecasting partnership, new integration capabilities between EnOS' and Bazefield, and the use of their IoT platform EnOS' for WindEurope's first ever Hackathon event.

Envision is leading the industry to accelerate renewable energy forecasting technology with key industry partners, announcing this week a new strategic multi-year partnership with theEuropean Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the Met Office (the UK's national weather service), and Aarhus University(BTECH CET). The partnership will collaborate on new methods, models and technologiesin order toadvance research in renewable energy forecasting.

Envision has announced new platform integrations between EnOS' and Bazefield, the leading European energy software company acquired by Envision last year. Bazefield customers will have access to Envision's Ensight, with further integration of Enlight, Envision Apollo Performance Analytics, and the Bazefield capabilities on the EnOS platform in the future.

Envision launched its cloud-based EnOS' platform at WindEurope last year. EnOS' is a smart, scalable and open Energy IoT platform which now helps manage over 100GW of energy assets globally. Through real-time computing, machine learning and big data analytics, Envision provides digital solutions to monitor and control how, where and when energy is produced, transmitted, stored and consumed.

Envision partnered with WindEurope and InnoEnergy to co-host WindEurope's first-ever hackathon, Hack the Wind, with Envision's EnOS' platform. The aim of the hackathon was to help shape the future of the wind energy industry by facilitating the development of innovative new algorithms and applications, with wind farm data provided by Envision, EDP Renewable and InnoEnergy. Envision mentors were on hand to support teams in their quest for a €20,000 prize.

Envision aims to lead the digitalization of the renewable energy industry with EnOS', working with partners, portfolio companies and developers to enable the transition to smart, clean and abundant energy. More announcements from Envision's work with Bazefield and therenewable energy forecasting partnershipwill be coming soon. For details, visit www.envision-energy.com

ENDS

About EnvisionEnergy

Envision Energy is one of the world's largest smart energy management companies with over 100GW of connected energy assets to its Energy IoT platform and among the ten largest turbine companies in the world with more than 12 GW of Envision smart wind turbines in operation. Based in Shanghai,Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South America and has established global R&D and engineering centers in Denmark, Germany and the United States.

Envision's mission is to "solve the challenges for a sustainable future". The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by revolutionizing the energy industry through advanced technologies.

To learn more, please visitwww.envision-energy.com

About EnOS

Envision launched EnOS' in 2016, the first-of-its-kind and largest energy IoT platform in the world. EnOS' is a smart, scalable and open platform which helps manage over 100GW of energy assets globally for customers including Pattern Energy, North America's largest independent renewable energy operator, China General Nuclear Power Group, a leading renewable energy developer, Trina Solar, a leading solar energy service provider, and CLP Holdings, the world leading power utility company. Envision is building an intelligent global energy ecosystem with EnOS' by cooperating with the world's leading enterprises and strategically investing in companies, including the world's largest EV charging network company ChargePoint, the leading smart grid big data provider AutoGrid, the largest European energy storage company Sonnen, and the European renewable energy asset management software company BazeField. In July 2017, Envision announced an open-platform Energy IoT and Smart City Technology Alliance with Microsoft and Accenture to help accelerate the clean energy transition through digitalization.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613550/Envision_digitalize_wind_industry.jpg