TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was flat on a yearly basis in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent on year, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 501,416 yen, up 2.9 percent on year.



The average of consumption expenditures per household was 313,733 yen, up an annual 2.3 percent.



