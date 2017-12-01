

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - unchanged from the September reading and in line with expectations.



The job-to-applicant ratio jumped to 1.55 - beating forecasts for 1.52, which would have been unchanged. The number of employed persons in October was 65.81 million, an increase of 610,000 or 0.9 percent on year.



The number of unemployed persons in October was 1.81 million, a decrease of 140,000 or 7.2 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX