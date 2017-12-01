Shell Unveils New Music Video Featuring Oscar-Winner Jennifer Hudson and Chart-Topper Pixie Lott

LONDON, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shell unveils the next chapter of its award-winning makethefuture campaign with a unique music video called 'On Top of the World', showcasing clean energy initiatives

Today, Shell and a band of international stars are unveiling a unique new music video which spotlights a diverse range of clean energy initiatives across the world.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613769/Shell_On_Top_of_the_World_Video.jpg )



'On Top of the World'features five global music artists - including Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson and British songstress Pixie Lott - and uses cutting-edge custom animation to help each star demonstrate the impact of clean energy projects supported by Shell around the world, including Brazil, China, the US, Kenya, India, Germany and the UK.

The video showcases both 'bright energy ideas' created by entrepreneurs supported by makethefuture campaign, and some projects from Shell and its partners to create more and cleaner energy solutions, including:

Insolar: Providing solar energy access to low income communities in Brazil

GravityLight: Creating sustainable and cleaner light for families and children in Kenya

Shell Natural Gas: Providing cleaner cooking with natural gas, saving families invaluable time in India

Shell Partnership with Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves: Bringing clean cook stoves to families and creating healthier homes in China

Shell Hydrogen: Creating additional cleaner transport choices for the future in the USA , Germany and the UK

'On Top of the World'is the latest chapter in the makethefuture global energy relay, that began in 2016 with the launch of the 'Best Day of My Life'music video, which subsequently topped viral video charts and became one of the most viewed online videos of the year.

Oscar-winnerJennifer Hudson, British songstressPixie Lott, Brazilian chart-topperLuan Santanaand Nigerian artistYemi Aladereunite, and are joined by Indian talentMonali Thakurto cover the Imagine Dragons' hit 'On Top of the World'.

Malena Cutuli, Global Head of Integrated Brand Communications at Shell said: "Music is a universal language and, by tapping into our passion for it with this stellar line up of artists, we can spark a global conversation around access to cleaner energy in an engaging way."

"Addressing future energy challenges demands collaboration between and among business, communities, entrepreneurs, influencers and citizens - it is the key to unlocking more and cleaner energy solutions."

Jennifer Hudson said, "As a performer, it's really exciting to be able to lend my voice to inspire future generations. I am proud to be collaborating with Shell makethefuture, to encourage people to learn more about the potential of new clean energy solutions."

The music video launches today here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1hvSEhHkA0, and is accompanied by a suite of "Energy Explainer" films for people to find out more about each of the initiatives.

To find out more about this and other makethefuture projects, please visitshell.com/makethefuture.

Cautionary note

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this announcement "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. 'Subsidiaries', "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this announcement refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plceither directly or indirectly has control. Companies over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to "joint ventures" and companies over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". In this announcement, joint ventures and associates may also be referred to as "equity-accounted investments". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'could', 'estimate', 'expect', 'goals', 'intend', 'may', 'objectives', 'outlook', 'plan', 'probably', 'project', 'risks', "schedule", 'seek', 'should', 'target', 'will' and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 (available athttp://www.shell.com/investorandhttp://www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, 1stDecember 2017. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC websitehttp://www.sec.gov. You can also obtain these forms from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES, IMAGES AND MATERIALS



Edelman London

ShellBrand@edelman.com

+44-7890-187-360

