Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market opportunity study on the medical devices industry. A renowned medical implants manufacturer wanted to identify the vulnerabilities or limitations that can curb their growth in the medical devices industry. The client wanted to profile the target customers and set up sales projections.

According to the market opportunity experts at Infiniti, "The relentless growth in the technology has brought numerous innovations in the medical devices manufacturing industry. Major organizations are adopting market opportunity assessment to analyze their business environment."

The growing preference for better healthcare services has influenced medical devices manufacturers to scale new heights. Consumers these days have easy access to healthcare services due to which they are expecting health services with better accuracy and lower costs. Leading organizations are also relying on market opportunity assessment to understand different product attributes and its effect on the customer's decision-making process.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the manufacturer of medical implants to identify potential market opportunities and assess the unmet needs of the customers. The client wanted to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the products and view different distribution channels. Additionally, the client wanted to identify the disruptive technologies in the market and their impact on the business.

This market opportunity assessment provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile potential customer segments and differentiate products and services

Identify the unmet needs of the customers

This market opportunity assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Revamping the existing customer base and chasing different customer segments

Identifying and addressing competitor threats

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

