Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics solution on the telecommunications industry. The client, a renowned IPTV services provider, wanted to devise a strong marketing campaign to improve their online presence. The client wanted to analyze competitive trends, measure the impact of their marketing strategies, and understand distribution and sales performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005466/en/

Marketing Analytics Helps a Renowned IPTV Service Provider Optimize their Current Network (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig, "The customers have become more demanding in the telecom industry. Major organizations in the telecom industry are facing the need for marketing analytics solutions to meet the needs of the target audience."

The telecom industry is witnessing growth in the acceptance of innovations. The customers are also looking for better quality services, reliability, and uptime. Therefore, to stay relevant in the market, telecom companies are relying on marketing analytics to evaluate their marketing initiatives.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the IPTV service provider to allocate resources appropriately and understand the market requirements. The client was able to study marketing performance to optimize their return on investment. Also, the client was able to compare their service offerings with that of their competitors and devise a new product and service marketing strategy.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Measure and monitor marketing campaigns

Optimize market effectiveness and improve their market ROI

To know more, request a free proposal

This marketing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Measuring brand and customer assets and understanding regression analysis

Predicting the outcomes and systematically allocating resources

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete customer analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/network-infrastructure-customer-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005466/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us