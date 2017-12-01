

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Private capital expenditure in Japan was up 4.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.2 percent and was up from 1.5 percent in the second quarter.



Excluding software, capex gained 4.3 percent - again beating estimates for 3.0 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.



Company profits were up an annual 5.5 percent - well shy of expectations for a jump of 19.1 percent and down sharply from 22.6 percent in the previous three months.



Company sales advanced 4.8 percent - roughly in line with expectations and down from 6.7 percent in Q2.



