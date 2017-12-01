

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,315-point plateau although it may see renewed support on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over tax reform and solid economic data although a fall in crude oil prices may cap the upside. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up - and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the property stocks, insurance companies and oil shares.



For the day, the index dropped 20.67 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 3,317.19 after trading between 3,306.28 and 3,340.92. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 17.20 points or 0.90 percent to end at 1,901.86.



Among the actives, China Vanke plunged 7.69 percent, while Gemdale tumbled 4.47 percent, China Life skidded 1.15 percent, Ping An Insurance plummeted 3.45 percent, PetroChina fell 0.85 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both shed 0.17 percent, Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.27 percent and Zijin Mining and Bank of China were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved higher on Thursday, allowing the Dow and the S&P 500 to hit new record closing highs.



The Dow surged 331.67 points or 1.39 percent to 24,272.35, while the NASDAQ climbed 49.58 points or 0.73 percent to 6,873.97 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.51 points or 0.82 percent to 2,647.58.



The strength reflected optimism about the outlook for tax reform after Senate Republicans cleared a key hurdle - voting to begin formal debate on the GOP tax reform bill after negotiations convinced Republican holdouts to vote for the legislation.



In economic news, the Labor Department saw a decline in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits in the week ended November 25. MNI Indicators noted a slowdown in the growth of Chicago-area business activity. The Commerce Department said personal income increased more than expected in October, while personal spending rose as expected.



Crude oil prices fell again on Thursday, even after OPEC and Russia agreed to extend their oil production-cut agreement to the end of 2018. January WTI oil settled at $57.40/bbl on Nymex, up 10 cents or 0.2 percent.



Closer to home, China will see November results for the Manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting no change from the 51.0 reading in October.



