BetterBetting Launches Pre-ICO for BETR, the Betting Currency of the Future

Estonia-based BetterBetting Launches Their BETR Platform, with Details Offered of Their ICO which Launches in December. The BETR Platform will Change the Way We Interact with P2P Sports Betting

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Revolutionary new decentralized sports betting marketplace, Better Betting Foundation is to debut their BETR coin, with the goal of establishing a global betting liquidity pool. BetterBetting Foundation, a software systems enabler for sports betting on the blockchain, has launched its pre- Initial Coin Offering (ICO) sale ahead of its ICO in December.

The token sale introduces investors to BETR, a market-changing betting cryptocurrency that will lay the foundations of the first truly decentralized peer-to-peer sports betting platform on the internet.

Supported and advised by a number of industry specialists, BetterBetting will introduce a revolutionary twist on the betting exchange model, completely eradicating the middleman from the equation. All bets will be stored on the blockchain, providing full transparency and provable fairness on all transactions, thereby eliminating all human or business activity between the two betting parties. Ultimately, the software and standards that comprise the system will be open source and free for anyone to copy and use, paving the way for BETR to become the exclusive cryptocurrency of some of the world's leading gaming operators.

BetterBetting is seeking a minimum $2M and maximum $30M raise from December's ICO. These funds will be invested in the development and release of the BetterBetting protocol; the development and open-sourcing of dapps and node software; and marketing to key stakeholders and consumers, as well as legal and administrative costs.

Core to the BetterBetting system is software that implements a distributed directory of sporting events and markets, while placing bets as contracts onto the blockchain. This software is called the Better Betting Node (BBN). It acts as a distributed mirror for directories, facilitating a standard repository for sporting information that can be added to by any agent on the network, and queried in order to present user-friendly client interfaces to punters.

That means not only is it easier than traditional methods to find any specific bet, but it also makes it possible for bets to be standardized and pooled together. Liquidity will be driven by the relationships Better Betting has with their partners who already have significant market share in difficult markets around the world.

A tiered bonus system will be built in to incentivise early investment in the ICO. Thereafter, tokens will be issued at ICO value, which is set at the closest Ethereum price to US$0.10c per token. In the betting market, the amount of money in escrow or accounts at any one time worldwide can exceed $50Bn. Estimating a 1 percent market penetration in Year 1 and given the projected market cap is already in excess of 100 times the initial market cap of BETR, token value is projected to go up significantly.

"With Better Betting we are excited to bring a new paradigm to the world of sports betting. By combining the power of blockchain with our experience and knowledge of the sports betting industry, we are introducing a new betting currency that understands the underlying structure of a sports bet, ensuring fair and robust betting opportunities between two parties, who do not have any relationship with one another," said Adriaan Brink, CEO & Founder, Better Betting Foundation.

"Working with major industry players, this decentralized liquidity marketplace for sports betting can be used in many different ways and provides automated programmatic interfaces so that existing sportsbooks can link into the system," he added. "Working with, rather than against, major industry players with a zero margin model, we seek to provide the railway tracks for sports betting in the future."

ICO pre-sales are now live and available for qualified and institutional investors. Public sales will be available mid-December 2017.

About The Better Betting Foundation

The Better Betting Foundation was established in Estonia in 2017 to develop and make available the software systems required to enable distributed sports betting on the blockchain. The foundation, founded by Adriaan Brink and David Vanrenen, is not for profit, and has no beneficiaries. Supervisory board members are David Vanrenen, Hilly Ehrlich and Mitchell Rankin. Advisors include Jon Matonis, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jez San and Eric Benz. For more information, visit www.betterbetting.org. Better Betting Foundation is the source of this content.

Better Betting is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

