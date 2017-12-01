

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan slowed to 0.2 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 0.7 percent in September.



Core CPI came in at 0.8 percent on year - again matching forecasts and up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI added 0.2 percent.



Inflation for the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - gained 0.3 percent on year in November. That beat forecasts for a fall of 0.1 percent after easing 0.2 percent in October.



Core CPI in Tokyo was up 0.6 percent - unchanged and in line with forecasts.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was up 0.8 percent and core CPI gained 0.1 percent.



Also on Friday: . The average of household spending in Japan was flat on a yearly basis in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent on year, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 501,416 yen, up 2.9 percent on year.



The average of consumption expenditures per household was 313,733 yen, up an annual 2.3 percent.



. The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said- unchanged from the September reading and in line with expectations.



The job-to-applicant ratio jumped to 1.55 - beating forecasts for 1.52, which would have been unchanged.



The number of employed persons in October was 65.81 million, an increase of 610,000 or 0.9 percent on year.



The number of unemployed persons in October was 1.81 million, a decrease of 140,000 or 7.2 percent on year.



. Private capital expenditure in Japan was up 4.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Finance said. That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.2 percent and was up from 1.5 percent in the second quarter.



Excluding software, capex gained 4.3 percent - again beating estimates for 3.0 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.



Company profits were up an annual 5.5 percent - well shy of expectations for a jump of 19.1 percent and down sharply from 22.6 percent in the previous three months.



Company sales advanced 4.8 percent - roughly in line with expectations and down from 6.7 percent in Q2.



