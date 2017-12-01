

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Friday with a PMI score of 50.8.



That's down from 51.0 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, production and new orders both increased at modest rates, while purchasing costs continued to rise sharply.



Confidence towards the business outlook fell to the lowest level on record.



