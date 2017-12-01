

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market rose on Friday, with the record highs overnight on Wall Street and a weaker yen boosting investor sentiment. However, the market has pared gains and is now modestly higher with investors digesting a raft of local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 57.31 points or 0.25 percent to 22,782.27, off a high of 22,994.31 in early trades.



Shares of Sharp Corp. are gaining more than 6 percent after the company received approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange to return to the first section of the exchange on December 7, 2017, after being pushed to the second section of the market last year.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.2 percent and Honda is adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is gaining almost 3 percent as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Sony and Panasonic are lower by more than 1 percent each, Canon is declining 0.2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Komatsu is rising more than 4 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is gaining almost 4 percent and Concordia Financial Group is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Electric Industries is losing almost 3 percent, DeNA Co. is lower by more than 2 percent and Comsys Holdings is down 2 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, with a 44-month high PMI score of 53.6. That's up from 52.8 in October, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Consumer prices in Japan slowed to 0.2 percent on year in October. That was in line with expectations and down from 0.7 percent in September.



The average of household spending in Japan was flat on a yearly basis in October. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent on year, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in October, unchanged from the September reading and in line with expectations.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 112 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, reflecting optimism about the outlook for tax reform after Senate Republicans cleared a key procedural hurdle. The Senate voted 52 to 48 along party lines on Wednesday to begin formal debate on the GOP tax reform bill after negotiations convinced Republican holdouts to vote for the legislation.



The Dow surged up 331.67 points or 1.4 percent to 24,272.35, the Nasdaq climbed 49.58 points or 0.7 percent to 6,873.97 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.51 points or 0.8 percent to 2,647.58.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed to extend their oil production-cut agreement to the end of 2018. January WTI oil settled at $57.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.10 or less than 0.2 percent.



