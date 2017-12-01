EXX.com lists QASH on 30 November

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Major cryptocurrency exchange EXX.com (https://exx.com) has listed QASH, leading global fintech company QUOINE's newly-issued token for trading on 30 November 2017. This is one week after QUOINE listed QASH for trading on the global fiat-cryptocurrency exchange QUOINEX (https://quoinex.com) and the ICO listing platform and crypto-only exchange QRYPTOS (https://qryptos.com) on 21 November.

QASH is the native currency of QUOINE LIQUID, QUOINE's developing platform to unite all major exchanges to its single trading platform in order to provide much needed liquidity to the illiquid crypto space. The QASH Token Sale or QUOINE's recently oversubscribed 3-day ICO is one of the most successful blockchain fintech ICOs globally, with 350 million QASH raised on 8 November 2017. The funds raised from the QASH Token Sale will strengthen the development of QUOINE LIQUID platform.

EXX.com is a professional cryptocurrency exchange, providing customers with an unrivalled experience to exchange cryptocurrency and digital assets with quick and efficient trade execution, fast customer service response and industry best security strategy.

On November 2nd, EXX.com and QUOINE entered into a strategic liquidity partnership in their aligned mission to foster global liquidity for the crypto economy.

On the exciting QASH listing event, Marco Ferreira, COO of EXX commented "EXX is fond of the QASH concept and we believe it will boost our liquidity worldwide. As a long-standing partner with QUOINE, EXX is very happy to make the strategic cooperation that we anticipate to be smooth and seamless. EXX.com fully supports QUOINE LIQUID, the global trading platform backed by QASH. We would love to be one of the first global exchanges to list QASH on its launch day and we are looking forward to its promising developments in the crypto world."

Mike Kayamori, CEO and Co-founder of QUOINE remarked: "QUOINE is very excited to have EXX.com as one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges to list our QASH token. QASH being listed on EXX.com will help cater to the token's very high demand observed from our QASH ICO.This event will deepen the partnership between QUOINE and EXX.com, as part of our Global Liquidity Alliance, which is a core element of the QUOINE LIQUID platform to achieve global liquidity for the crypto economy."

About QUOINE:

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in both banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017.

In November 2017, QUOINE successfully raised 350M QASH in a significantly oversubscribed ICO at https://liquid.plus, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

About EXX.com:

Based in Hong Kong, EXX.com is a professional cryptocurrency exchange which provides customers with an unrivalled experience to exchange cryptocurrencies and digital assets with quick and efficient trade execution, fast customer service response and industry best security strategy. The team has been focused on Blockchain and the cryptocurrency industry for more than four years with team members based in Canada, Hong Kong and other jurisdictions.