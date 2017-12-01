Rick Nicita Discusses the Huge Impact of a User-Influenced Marketing Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / Marketing concepts have proven over time to be continuously evolving in response to cultural preferences, along with the introduction of different mediums for consumer engagement. User-influenced marketing is a rapidly expanding niche within the industry that's had a profound impact not only on how brands reach target audiences; but how their audiences interact. Entertainment executive and RPMedia founder Rick Nicita explains the reasoning behind the significant role user-influenced marketing now occupies, discussing the advantages it has over traditional and increasingly ineffective approaches.

In?uence marketing can be defined as the practice of identifying and building relationships with individuals who have sway over a spectrum of potential consumers. In?uencers are most likely to be buyers themselves, and recommenders of products or services to their own audiences, which can include both online and off. They may also be trusted third parties, such as bloggers, journalists, analysts, academics, or public ?gures. Forbes contributor AJ Agrawal describes it as a "grey territory between an official testimonial and a subtle product mention, which is done almost in passing." The key benefit for a business using this approach is the receiving of targeted exposure to the right kind of consumer, one who is already highly interested. "When you have a personal brand, and are seen as a thought leader in your specific niche or market, you possess something no one else does: people's attention," Agrawal adds.

The rise of influencer marketing can widely be attributed to the public's growing inattention to conventional advertising techniques in favor of social media personalities and blogs. "It all comes down to one thing: Social media is the new TV," says Farhad Manjoo of the New York Times. "In the era when television shaped mainstream consumer sentiment, companies enjoyed enormous power to alter their image through advertising. Then came the internet, which didn't kill advertising, but did dilute its power. Brands now have little say over how their messages get chewed up through our social feeds." Google Trends has shown the steady drop of print advertising use, while influencer marketing has steadily grown in popularity, and is even closing the gap with video advertising. In regards to online advertising, an estimated 47% of consumers now utilize ad blockers with their web browsers, which gives brands and businesses more reason to put their money behind influencers instead. Rick Nicita asserts that more companies are now starting to take notice of the trends, as 84% of marketers have indicated they will launch at least one influencer campaign within the next twelve months, with that number sure to increase in the coming years.

RPMedia founder Rick Nicita is an entertainment industry leader in film and former talent representative, currently working as a consultant and producer. He is best known as Co-Chairman and major agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) from 1980 to 2008. During his renowned artist representation career, Nicita was agent and manager to many of the movie industry's highest profile talentd. He served as Executive Producer on Mel Gibson's critically acclaimed war drame Hacksaw Ridge and he is currently the Executive Producer of HBO Films' upcoming feature on the late Joe Paterno which stars his former client Al Pacino.

