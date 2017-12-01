Blockchain Investment Platform Taklimakan Network Launches Pre-ICO

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / The Taklimakan Network - a blockchain investment platform aimed at connecting cryptocurrency newbies and experts - has announced the launch of its public pre-sale on December 12th, 2017.

The Taklimakan platform features an in-app private messaging, internal payment system, experts rating assignment, and the ability to comment and search for traders, investors, managers and analysts.

The Platform also offers a wide selection of opportunities for professionals, such as trust management offerings, email distribution of trading signals and analytical reviews among subscribers.

The Taklimakan Network provides users with the ability to make personal decisions on the cryptocurrency based on trading signals, strategies, recommendations from professional traders and crowd predictions, which are based on forecasting the exchange rate behavior and other analytical opinions derived from the mean value of data collection on the responses of all participants.

Periodic, analytical reviews of the crypto asset market and reports on blockchain projects prepared by experienced experts are sent to the platform users. Based on those reviews, users can find the most profitable and correct investment solutions.

Additionally, the platform offers investment portfolios created by experienced managers that are selected on the basis of platform recommendations and user voting ratings. Anyone can make a contribution to trust management for these portfolios, with the purpose of increasing capital.

Taklimakan Network also offers a large library of open source books, articles and other educational materials to help beginners understand the technology, and experts to further improve their proficiency.

"We are thrilled to launch such a cutting-edge strategy in the crypto market," said Rashid Yussup, managing partner and co-founder of Taklimakan Network. "By launching such trading and educational tool, we are creating a strong connecting resource for beginners and experts in a way that both of them feel beneficial about the partnership."

The Pre-sale starts on December 12th, 2017 at 10:00 UTC. Pre-sale investors will receive a 50% discount on the tokens they purchase. The main sale starts on January 20th, 2018 at 10:00 UTC.

Additional information on token sales

The token sale is divided into pre-sale and general sale campaigns. The base token price for the pre-sale is 30,000 TKLN per 1 ETH. In the general sale, 1 ETH will purchase 15,000 TKLN.

There are three stages during the pre-sales and ICO for purchasers to earn pricing discounts on TKLN tokens.

Lottery

Every buyer who invests 10 ETH or in both the preliminary and general sales will be entered into a 1 million TKLN. Drawings for the lottery will happen after the general sale closes.

Winners will be picked using off-chain mechanisms, since the Ethereum Virtual Machine's random number generator has limitations.

Lottery winners will be chosen randomly with the utmost honesty and fairness. Prize payouts will be completed manually using the TKLN smart contract.

Website: taklimakan.io

Whitepaper: http://taklimakan.io/taklimakan-whitepaper-eng.pdf

Twitter: @taklimakan_net

Telegram: @taklimakan_en

Medium Blog: @taklimakan

BitcoinTalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2426759.0

YouTube: https://youtu.be/9WbLeUSjhL0

Media Contact

Contact Name: Venera Osman

Email: info@taklimakan.io

Taklimakan Network is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Additional Links

Taklimakan

Bitcoin PR Buzz

SOURCE: Taklimakan Network