Blockchain P2P Lending, Sending, and Spending: Etherecash Garners Support from Over 40,000 Contributors During Pre-ICO

With more than 40 Thousand Contributors Since the ICO Launch, November 15th, and an Extraordinarily Successful Pre-ICO in Late October, Etherecash Continues their Strong Run and Looks to Burst into the Financial-Crypto Market in the Not-so-distant Future

HARJUMAA, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / A little over three weeks are left in the Etherecash token sale and it's been a fantastic run so far; the success they have seen comes after a big appearance at the World Blockchain Summit, Dubai, which was closely followed by a heated Pre-ICO.

The Etherecash bug is running rampant at a time where revolution is needed within the financial industry; the 2008 financial crash has opened a wide void of distrust across the world; there are over 2 billion people around the world who don't have access to bank accounts or basic financial services, due to the current state of modern banking.

The Etherecash Journey

Etherecash has a real mission accompanied by a long-term strategy which is painstakingly designed to challenge and disrupt the already witless financial industry. And they're not rushing it either; having begun in Q4 of 2016, Etherecash has come a long way to where they are now with the ICO in full swing, attracting attention from investors worldwide.

The Etherecash project will take new strides next year when they will expand the development team, begin alpha and beta testing of the platform, and prepare mobile apps for deployment. Finally, Etherecash will show the true test of their service, by commencing the alpha testing of their revolutionary multi-crypto debit card to prepare for final release.

Here's why Etherecash has been the Number 1 ICO of 2017:

The platform is the remedy to the overly-complex and lengthy process of getting a traditional bank account, and will provide access to finances through a cryptocurrency-backed P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fiat currency loan marketplace. P2P loans are backed by the borrower's own crypto-wealth allowing them to borrow up to 80 percent of their wallet's value.

Additionally, global money transfers via the blockchain add another layer of brilliance to the platform. Blockchain technology has huge financial strengths with its instant, anonymous, secure and cheap money transfers.

On top of this, once the crypto debit card is available, users will be able to store multiple types of cryptocurrency on it, allowing them to shop anywhere and everywhere as they please, even abroad.

The Etherecash Team

Etherecash envisions themselves as a "bunch of strange individuals" with one thing in common: hating bank fees. Being backed by some of the greatest minds in the industry, from veteran stock trader Jacky Thanh Ly as CEO, former MMRM CEO Miguel Aguirre as COO, the reputable networking and security IT Engineer, Silvan Gebhardt and faithful mentors who advise from positions and fields of Strategic Investment, Financial Advisors, Cryptocurrency Attorneys, Fintech Entrepreneurs, the list goes on…

"We're going forward with bringing the future of banking to the masses and think the world should know just how proud we are."

Come along for the journey and take part in the ICO which is entering its third week.

About the ICO:

Based on the Ethereum standard token ERC20, purchasable with Bitcoin or Ethereum, the exciting ICO Launch began 15th November, 2017 - ending December 19th, 2017.

With a supply of 360,000,000 Tokens and an ICO supply of 144,000,000, early adopters are welcomed with an incentivizing ICO bonus structure:

Main ICO Bonus:

15th November - 15%

Week One - 12%

Week Two - 10%

Week Three - 5%

Week Four - 3%

Week Five - 0%

With Cryptocurrencies taking a hold and garnering major support in the financial industry, when will you make the transition to a fairer, more transparent and user-friendly solution to your money? Go online to find out more about Etherecash at http://etherecash.io.

About Etherecash

Etherecash is a three-prong financial platform enabling peer to peer lending, global money transfer and a crypto debit card, which allows its users to maximise the potential of their assets and leverage cryptocurrency to secure fiat loans. The platform uses lawyer-backed smart contracts and blockchain technology to offer full transparency and security for its users. The Etherecash platform is a complete ecosystem to bring speed, security and reliability in the way we lend, send and spend.

Etherecash is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

