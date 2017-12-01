

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) and Western Digital Corp (WDC) are close to settling their legal dispute, the Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Under an agreement, Western Digital reportedly will drop efforts to block Toshiba's $18 billion sale of its flash-memory business in exchange for the extension of their joint venture agreements.



Western Digital and Toshiba were not immediately available for comment.



