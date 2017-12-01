BANGKOK, Dec 1, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Aiming for innovation leadership among the integrated automotive and lifestyle contents providers and events organisers, Grand Prix International PCL (SET:GPI) is embarking on a project to expand its motor show organisation business abroad. It has signed an MoU for co-managing Myanmar Int'l Motor Shows for years 2018 to 2020, is holding the second 'Thailand Friendly Design Expo' this December and seeks to acquire new printing presses to enable it to serve customers in various industries.Dr Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive of GPI, a leading integrated provider of innovative automotive-focused contents and organiser of motor show events with a mission to drive forward and internationalise the Thai automotive market, revealed GPI's strong commitment to serving as an integrated creator and provider of informational and entertainment contents and organiser of events in automotive and lifestyle areas. He added that, given the successful fundraising in the Stock Exchange of Thailand, GPI is now exploring opportunities to expand its motor show management business abroad, including in promising Asean countries, by using its extensive experience and expertise in motor show events management and great relationships with domestic and international automakers and media.On 30 October, GPI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which it agreed to co-manage 'Myanmar International Motor Shows' as automotive innovation exhibition events in Myanmar in 2018 to 2020, the first of which is expected to take place between 18 and 21 January 2018. Moreover, in its move to expand its events organisation business to cover other industries, it is holding the second 'Thailand Friendly Design Expo' this December. First held in December 2016, the Expo features products and facilities for the elderly.As for print and new media business, it seeks to acquire new printing presses that will enable it to perform printing on a greater variety of material, including packaging material, wrapping paper, billboards, etc. It also looks to expand its customer base for printing services, which currently comprises mainly magazine publishers, to include businesses in new industries, and thereby enhance its growth potential and opportunities in the future. In addition, it has formulated a strategy involving constant development of new media to respond to the ongoing rapid proliferation of online platforms in the print and media industries.Mr Montree Sornpaisarn, chief executive of Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, as Financial Advisor, expressed confidence in GPI's potential, highlighting the company's position as a major producer of automotive-focused contents for print and new media in Thailand and the experience in organising every year since 1979 the local annual motor show events, now entitled 'Bangkok International Motor Shows', which are participated by a very high number of automakers and have generated handsome revenue and profits.Mr Chaipatr Srivisarvacha, chief executive of KT ZMICO Securities Company Limited, as Joint Lead Underwriter, noted GPI's strong fundamentals, given the company's long presence in the businesses of producing and distributing prints with automotive-focused contents and managing motor shows, especially the 'Bangkok International Motor Show' events, which have welcomed more than 1.6 million visitors per year and are on par with many of the world's major motor shows. This, he said, confirms the company's support in automotive sales in Thailand as well as automotive exports. He also believed that the company will also benefit from this year's recovery of the automobile production industry.Dr Veeraphat Phetcharakupt, chief executive of Country Group Securities Public Company Limited, as Joint Lead Underwriter, expressed confidence that GPI's stock will be warmly welcomed on its first trading day, due to the company's unrivalled reputation for its expertise in the field of automotive contents production and motor show events management as built by more than 47 years (since the launch of company's first auto magazine) of experience in publishing automotive and lifestyle-focused magazines and organising motor shows and marketing events.Contact:For Grand Prix International PCLWasana ('Jeab') WongsiriPublic Relations Department, MT MultimediaTel: +66 0 2612 2081 #131Mobile: +66 8 4359 0659Email: wasana.w@mtmultimedia.comSource: Grand Prix InternationalCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.