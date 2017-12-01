



TOKYO, Dec 1, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has today announced that the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has awarded the all-new Eclipse Cross SUV Coupe the highest 5-star safety rating.The ANCAP revealed that the Eclipse Cross achieved a 97% rating for Adult Occupant Protection and an 80% Pedestrian Protection rating.The new SUV Coupe's 'Forward Collision Mitigation' system performed well, with collisions avoided or mitigated in all test scenarios and at all test speeds.Overall, the Eclipse Cross scored maximum points in many of the tests performed, helping the vehicle to secure the highest safety rating possible.This 5 star ANCAP safety rating will apply to all variants of the Eclipse Cross SUV.ANCAP Chief Executive, James Goodwin said: "Australian consumers continue to be spoilt for choice in the SUV segment with the new Eclipse Cross arriving on sale with a top ANCAP safety rating.""The Eclipse Cross achieved a very high score for Adult Occupant Protection at 97% - the equal second highest score in this area of assessment, and the highest in its class," said Mr. Goodwin.The first of Mitsubishi Motors' new generation of vehicles, Eclipse Cross blends sharp looks with the company's signature SUV and 4WD expertise.MMC began shipment of the new Eclipse Cross compact SUV to Australia this week, and sales will commence in December.For additional information on the Eclipse Cross, please follow the link below.http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/showroom/eclipse_cross/About Eclipse CrossDeveloped with Mitsubishi Motors' Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) vehicle body, 7 SRS airbags and seatbelts designed for passenger protection, Eclipse Cross provides class-leading safety with unrivaled style. The Eclipse Cross comes with Mitsubishi Motors' advanced S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) system, which uses braking to control the supply of torque to the left and right wheels for improved stability and control. The SUV Coupe is also equipped with a high-shock absorbing front end and safety spaces under the engine hood that enhances collision safety performance. Eclipse Cross achieved the highest five-star safety rating in the 2017 Euro New Car Assessment Programme, demonstrating that the model is one of the safest sports utility vehicles in its class.About ANCAPThe Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) is Australasia's leading independent vehicle safety advocate. Since 1993, ANCAP has published crash test results for over 840 passenger and light commercial vehicles sold in Australia and New Zealand. ANCAP provides consumers with transparent advice and information on the level of occupant and pedestrian protection provided by different vehicle models in the most common types of crashes, as well as their ability - through technology - to avoid a crash. To achieve the maximum 5 star ANCAP safety rating, a vehicle must achieve the highest standards in all tests and feature advanced safety assist technologies (SAT).About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.