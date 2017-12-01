

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), through its wholly owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, LLC, announced its fifth consecutive, first-cycle NDA approval for the Proprietary Products Group, a substantial milestone within the pharmaceutical industry.



Impoyz (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025% is a high potency topical steroid approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older. The most common side effect of IMPOYZ Cream includes discoloration of the treated site.



Psoriasis is a serious medical condition affecting approximately 7.5 million people in the United States. Impoyz, formerly referred to as DFD-06, had been recently licensed to Encore Dermatology Inc. for the commercialization of the product in the United States.



