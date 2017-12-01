

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (BPMUF.PK) announced that Basilea Pharmaceutica International has amended its existing license agreement for Europe, Russia, Turkey and Israel with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) for Basilea's Cresemba (isavuconazole) to include China (with Hong Kong and Macao) and sixteen countries in the Asia Pacific region. Under the terms of the amendment, Basilea will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and is eligible to receive up to approximately $223 million additional payments upon achievement of pre-specified regulatory and commercial milestones related to China and the Asia Pacific region. Basilea will also receive royalties in the mid-teen range on Pfizer's sales in the territory.



Basilea updated its financial guidance for 2017. The company now expects a reduced operating loss of approximately 1 million Swiss francs on average per month (previous guidance was loss of 2 million francs on average per month).



Pfizer is granted an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize isavuconazole in China, Hong Kong and Macao, and sixteen countries in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. Isavuconazole is an antifungal for the treatment of life-threatening invasive mold infections.



