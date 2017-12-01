Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

sprite-preloader
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

1 December 2017

Acorn Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors have declared a fourth interim dividend of 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 December 2017, which represents an increase of 12.5% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016.


Ex Dividend Date 7 December 2017

Record Date 8 December 2017

Payment Date22 December 2017

Dividend per Share 4.5 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)


Total distributions for 2017 will be 18.00 pence compared to 15.50 pence in 2016.


For information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498

Premier Asset Management
Nigel Sidebottom + 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90


