BH Global Limited - Nasdaq Dubai suspension

Suspension of trading of US Dollar shares on Nasdaq Dubai with effect from 4 December 2017

1 December 2017

As previously announced on 29 September 2017, trading of the Company's US Dollar Shares on Nasdaq Dubai will be suspended with effect from 4 December 2017, prior to the proposed delisting of the US Dollar shares from the official list of the Dubai Financial Services Authority and removal from trading on Nasdaq Dubai on 31 December 2017.

The listing of the US Dollar shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange is not affected.

