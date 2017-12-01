sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Nasdaq Dubai suspension

PR Newswire
London, December 1

BH Global Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Suspension of trading of US Dollar shares on Nasdaq Dubai with effect from 4 December 2017

1 December 2017

As previously announced on 29 September 2017, trading of the Company's US Dollar Shares on Nasdaq Dubai will be suspended with effect from 4 December 2017, prior to the proposed delisting of the US Dollar shares from the official list of the Dubai Financial Services Authority and removal from trading on Nasdaq Dubai on 31 December 2017.

The listing of the US Dollar shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange is not affected.

Enquiries:

Website: www.bhglobal.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736


