Ramirent and Cramo are exploring strategic options for their equally-held joint venture company Fortrent that could include a sale of the joint venture company. Fortrent is a leading equipment rental service company in the Russian and Ukrainian markets. Fortrent was formed in March 2013 between Ramirent and Cramo.



Fortrent had annual net sales of EUR 29.2 million with an EBITA of EUR 3.2 million in 2016. As the strategic review is at its early stages, no further details can be disclosed at this stage.



FURTHER INFORMATION:



Mr Pierre Brorsson, EVP and CFO, Ramirent Plc, tel: +46 (0)8 624 95 41 Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, Cramo Plc, tel: +358 10 661 10