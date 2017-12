Lausanne - EPFL-based startup ActLight recently closed its series B financing round. With a CHF 1.2 million contribution, investiere.ch was the largest investor in this round. This sum came from private investors as well as from Nest, the first Swiss pension fund to systematically invest in Swiss startups.

For this, Nest is relying on the expertise and experience of investiere.ch. The remaining money came from Swisscom Ventures and business angels from ...

