

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales growth improved in October after remaining stable in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles, climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in October, following a 1.0 percent stable rate of increase in September.



The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods grew 8.0 percent annually in October and a 12.0 percent surge occurred in sales of stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear.



Meanwhile, the turnover of grocery stores declined 4.0 percent, affected by the continuing price increase of food products.



On a monthly basis, retail sales recovered strongly by 4.0 percent in October, following a 6.0 percent fall in September. It was the first rise in four months.



