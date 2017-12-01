Evotec AG Key word(s): Miscellaneous EVOTEC RECEIVES CLINICAL MILESTONE AS PART OF ITS DISCOVERY ALLIANCE WITH BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

Achievement marks 24th milestone under alliance to date

Hamburg, Germany, 01 December 2017:

Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has achieved a clinical milestone under its drug discovery alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim triggering revenues of EUR 2.00 m to Evotec. The milestone was for the transition of a respiratory candidate compound into a Phase I clinical trial. Evotec entered into this strategic alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim in 2004 and the collaborative research conducted through this alliance concluded in 2013.

Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are proud to have achieved this important milestone as it represents the first compound from this respiratory programme to enter the clinic. The research part of the collaboration ended in 2013 and we are delighted that our colleagues in Boehringer Ingelheim continue to drive value from the projects. This is the twenty-fourth milestone achieved since the contract was signed."

About the Evotec/Boehringer Ingelheim alliance

In 2004, Evotec entered into a multi-year, multi-target drug discovery alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim to jointly identify and develop pre-clinical development candidates for the treatment of various disease areas including CNS, inflammation, cardiometabolic, respiratory diseases and oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim has full ownership and global responsibility for clinical development, manufacturing and commercialisation of the compounds identified. In return, Evotec received research payments and pre-clinical milestones. Even though the contract ended in 2013, it provides substantial long-term upside for Evotec through potential payments for successful milestone achievements during clinical development and royalties when new drugs reach the market.

About Evotec AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

