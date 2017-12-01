

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) announced, following the transfer on 30 November 2017, subject to settlement, of a 7.0% stake in Barclays Africa Group Limited, Barclays' total shareholding in BAGL for regulatory reporting purposes will reduce from 21.9% to 14.9%. The Group said the reduction in Barclays' holding would increase the Group's pro-forma CET1 ratio as at 30 September by 12bps.



Barclays noted that this represents its desired long term shareholding in Barclays Africa and that no further sales are planned at the current time.



