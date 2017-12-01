

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing activity continued to expand in November, survey data from IHS Markit and Istanbul Chamber of Industry showed Friday.



The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 52.9 in November from 52.8 in October. A score above 50 indicates expansion.



The latest reading marked the ninth consecutive month of growth in the Turkish manufacturing sector, the longest seen since 2014.



Output increased for the tenth successive month, buoyed by robust demand and new business continued to advance more sharply than new export orders.



The rate at which workforce numbers increased was the fastest in 34 months, data showed.



Cost inflationary pressures increased across the Turkish manufacturing sector in November largely due to unfavorable exchange rates.



