

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) said that its subsidiary Bunzl Finance plc intends to issue 300 million pounds in aggregate principal amount of notes , to be guaranteed by Bunzl plc.



The Notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.25% per cent per annum, payable annually in arrear. The Notes will be issued at 99.425 per cent of their principal amount and, unless previously redeemed or purchased and cancelled, will be redeemed at 100 per cent of their principal amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest, on their maturity date of 11 June 2025.



Settlement of the Notes is expected to take place on 11 December 2017.



Bunzl Finance plans to use the proceeds of the Notes for general corporate purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX