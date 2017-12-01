Although the country's new national energy independence strategy says wind will represent 65% of its total renewable energy share by 2050, the number of households that self-generate their power (predominantly from solar) is expected to increase from 34,000 in 2020, to 500,000 in 2030.

Lithuania's new green-oriented government has approved an updated draft of a new national energy independence strategy, which will now be submitted to the country's unicameral parliament (Seimas).

The new strategy, which provides specific targets and guidelines up to 2030, and general energy development trends to 2050, aims to reduce power imports and increase renewable energy electricity generation.

The Lithuanian government is hoping to completely eliminate power imports by 2050; by 2030 is aims to halve them, with two thirds of electricity consumption produced domestically. Furthermore, the government calculates that around 35% of Lithuania's total power demand ...

