Hoylu AB: Hoylu AB: HOYLU RELEASES UPDATE TO SOFTWARE SUITE INCLUDING CROSS-PLATFORM SUPPORT AND DYNAMIC WORKSPACE LINKING

Hoylu announced today the immediate worldwide release of Hoylu Software Suite version 3.3, with several key features designed to increase support for additional platforms, provide cross-linking between applications and add new support for more content types.

Malmo, Sweden, December 1, 2017 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today the official release of the updated Hoylu Software Suite for Enterprise and Personal users. The new version brings support for browsers across all operating systems and devices, making Hoylu's Sketch application available on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices, as well as PC-less Smart TVs and mobile devices. In addition, workspaces can now be shared to new users quickly and easily through a browser link and can be embedded in popular conferencing systems.

In addition, the new release brings the ability to create dynamic links within workspaces to external and third-party content. This allows workspaces to be connected into content repositories, allowing users to quickly and easily build plans, mood boards, conduct reviews and provide an immersive environment from any Hoylu workspace.

Hoylu has also added new content types that can be automatically placed or attached into a workspace, including additional icon and emoji support. Building on Hoylu's support for native third-party content and applications, this functionality is expected to provide additional benefit to users who have existing tools and processes they want to leverage from within the Hoylu product suite.

"We are extremely proud of our new release and very excited to get it into the hands of our new and existing customers. At Hoylu we are listening every day to customer feedback and constantly looking for new ways to make their lives more productive and enjoyable," said Hoylu Chief Executive Officer, Stein Revelsby. "We've worked hard to establish some of the best partnerships in the world to bring our vision of workplace collaboration to life, and with our expanded device support and integration of third-party partners and solutions we deliver on the promise of allowing people to connect everywhere, at any time, in a frictionless and engaging way."

The updated release and new functionality is freely available to all subscribers of Hoylu's software.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com (mailto:sr@hoylu.com)

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com (mailto:kw@hoylu.com)

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com (http://www.hoylu.com/) or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu (http://www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu)

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46(0)850301550

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on December 1, 2017.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hoylu AB via Globenewswire

