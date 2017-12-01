WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 30-November-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,569,584.58 11.533
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 30,894,998.72 15.7226
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 861,680.94 19.084
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 875000 USD 16,049,912.60 18.3428
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 30/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,557,924.11 10.6199
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4600000 USD 48,849,273.73 10.6194
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3485000 EUR 45,849,241.00 13.1562
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 302,229.02 14.3919
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,210,614.96 16.908
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,358,918.46 17.0736
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,212,067.26 11.4713
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,149,676.37 17.6235
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 40,979,476.97 19.514
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 57,611,204.03 17.8363
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,698,466.66 15.019
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 30/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,589,070.81 15.2795
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,757,394.22 16.6108
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,401,995.24 19.4722
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,638,033.66 17.2419
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 19,965,771.32 10.9702
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,342,902.20 19.1816
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,894,753.17 20.5302
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,223,038.67 20.8922
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 30/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,422,189.72 18.2517
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,703,439.67 18.251
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,841,772.37 13.8945
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,054,135.31 20.0967
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,506,187.91 17.21
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,729,858.39 11.6397
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,771,572.37 20.4552
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13782000 USD 237,755,073.88 17.2511
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 331837 USD 6,120,071.83 18.443
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,220,401.99 5.5539
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,882,317.19 19.7156
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,092,884.77 16.8136
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,943,802.42 14.9523
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,526,546.40 18.8463
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 335,569.99 20.9731
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,531,801.02 21.2762
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,635,950.45 20.8709
