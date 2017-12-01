

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic growth eased for the second straight quarter in the three months ended September, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slower than the 0.8 percent rise in the second quarter, which was revised up from 0.4 percent.



During the first quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 1.2 percent.



On the expenditure side, the volume of private consumption grew 0.5 percent from the previous quarter and government consumption expenditure rose by 1.8 percent. Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, climbed 2.3 percent.



Both the volume of exports and imports declined by 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded at a slower pace of 3.0 percent in the September quarter, following a 3.6 percent rise in the June quarter, revised up from 3.0 percent.



