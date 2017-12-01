

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter (TWTR) announced that Twitter Lite is now available in the Google Play Store in 24 more countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Latin America including Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Israel, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Malaysia, Nigeria, Nepal, Panama, Peru, Serbia, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, and Venezuela.



Twitter Lite was originally launched in April 2017 as a new mobile web experience that minimizes data usage, loads quicker on slower connections, and is more resilient on unreliable mobile networks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX