To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 1 December 2017



Announcement no. 114/2017



Announcement of changes in BRFkredits Supervisory Board and Executive Board



In order to target the function of BRFkredit in Jyske Bank Group as provider of funding for the Group's property financing, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board at BRFkredit a/s will make the following changes:



Anders Dam, CEO of Jyske Bank Group and Managing Director Per Skovhus resigns the positions as Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively of BRFkredits Supervisory Board as of 1 July 2018. Managing Director Niels Erik Jakobsen and Director Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen will at 1 July 2018 take up the positions of Chairman and Deputy Chairman. At the same time Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen resigns as CEO of BRFkredit a/s. Since 1 July 2017 Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen has been responsible for Jyske Bank Group's retail banking and mortgage business.



Executive Vice President Lars Waalen Sandberg is appointed CEO of BRFkredit a/s as of 1 July 2018.



Any inquiries regarding this announcement may be made to the Chairman of the Board, Anders Dam on telephone +45 8989 2001



