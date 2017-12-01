On the back of high solar PV installs, which will smash records this year at just under 100 GW, BNEF's optimistic demand forecasts place growth at 111 GW in 2018, rising to 121 GW in 2019. It further sees a polysilicon factory boom, with production 10% up on 2017; and module prices dropping to as low as US$0.30/W for market leaders.

In its 4Q 2017 Global PV Market Outlook, which it has titled, 'Booming again', Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) lays out some of its predictions for the 2018 solar PV market.

On the back of stronger than expected growth in the Chinese market, BNEF says global installs will reach between 92 GW (conservative) and 97 GW (optimistic) in 2017, which ties in with previous forecasts made this year; and will see solar capacity rivalling that of nuclear, with annual demand breaking the 80 GW barrier for the first time.

With stabilization of the polysilicon market expected, improved cost-efficiencies on the upstream side and increased efforts to meet 2020 energy targets in Europe, demand in 2018 should be between 94 and 111 GW; and 107 and 121 GW in 2019.

BNEF Global PV new build, 2006-2016 and forecast to 2019 from Q4 2017 Global PV Market Outlook

Image: BNEF

"While several European markets have shrunk, others have grown … in a rush to build to meet 2020 renewable energy targets," write the report's authors. The Netherlands, France and Spain were highlighted as particularly active markets.

China will again lead overall market growth, with countries bundled under the term "rest of world" or (ROW), coming a distant second. The U.S. and Europe are expected to install similar levels of solar PV, followed by India and finally Japan.

In terms of growth ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...