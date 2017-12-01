Under the new rules, which are expected to come into force in the first quarter of 2018, owners of residential and commercial PV systems will be allowed to sell excess power to the grid under a net metering mechanism.

The Argentinean Senate has approved the law of Distributed Renewable Generation, with 65 votes for and none against, according to a statement provided to pv magazine by Marcelo Álvarez, from local renewable energy industry body, Cámara Argentina de Energías Renovables (CADER). The Senate vote was the final necessary step to the introduction of the law, following preliminary approval by the Chamber of Deputies in September.

Commenting, Álvarez said the government, ...

