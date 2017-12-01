Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Board Resolutions - EGM Agenda 01-Dec-2017 / 08:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP Board Resolutions: EGM Agenda 01 December 2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that in a meeting dated 29 November 2017 PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors approved the following decisions. 1) To approve the Agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders dated 25 December 2017 as follows: 1) Early termination of powers of Sultan Batov as General Ddirector (CEO) of PJSC NCSP 2) Election of Sergey Kireev as General Director (CEO) of PJSC NCSP 3) Approval of the new edition of the Charter of PJSC NCSP 4) Approval of the new edition of the Regulations on the General meeting of shareholders of PJSC NCSP 5) Approval of the new edition of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP 6) Approval of the new edition of the Regulations on the General Director of PJSC NCSP 7) Approval of the Regulations on Remuneration to members of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP 2) To approve the wording of the EGM notice to shareholders and to notify shareholders of the upcoming EGM by end of business day 04 December 2017:by registered mail or personal delivery for all shareholders eligible to vote at the EGM, as identified in the register of eligible shareholders; 2) by publication on PJSC NCSP corporate website at http://nmtp.info/ [1] 3) by notice to the Registrar of PJSC NCSP which is to be communicated in electronic form to nominal holders identified in the register and clients thereof. 3) To provide shareholders with the following information related to the EGM:Profile of the candidate to be elected as General Director and confirmation of written consent of such candidate or absence thereof; 2) Copy of the new edition of the Charter of PJSC NCSP 3) Copy of the new edition of the Regulations on the General meeting of shareholders of PJSC NCSP 4) Copy of the new edition of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP 5) Copy of the new edition of the Regulations on the General Director of PJSC NCSP 6) Copy of the Regulations on Remuneration to members of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP 7) Draft resolutions on the items of the agenda of the Annual general meeting of shareholders; 8) Details of the Auditor to be approved by Annual general meeting of shareholders; 9) Evaluation of the Auditor's report prepared by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors; 10) Details of shareholder's agreements executed one year prior to the EGM date. 4) Above mentioned information shall be made available to shareholders as follows:04 December 2017 - 25 December 2017 during 10:00am - 16:00pm on working days at NCSP Corporate Secretary office: Room 104 at 2 Mira str., Novorossiysk, 353907, Russian Federation; 2) by notice to the Registrar of PJSC NCSP which is to be communicated in electronic form to nominal holders identified in the register and clients thereof; 3) by publication on PJSC NCSP corporate website at http://nmtp.info/ [1] 5) To approve the form and wording of the voting bulleting for the Annual general meeting. 6) To appoint Chairman of the Board of Directors to preside at the Annual general meeting of shareholders, to be succeeded by member of the Board Leyla Mammadzada in his absence. 7) To appoint Corporate secretary of PJSC NCSP Vladimir Matveev as Secretary of the AGM according to paragraph 4.3. of the Regulations on General meeting of shareholders of PJSC NCSP. About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: NOG TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4934 End of Announcement EQS News Service 634607 01-Dec-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c7fcc3ea67689c00a6c68e8354c19f3d&application_id=634607&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 01, 2017 02:33 ET (07:33 GMT)