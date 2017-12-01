Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Dec 1, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Effective January 1, 2018, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) will establish two new wholly-owned companies in conjunction with reorganization of its shipbuilding business. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. will primarily undertake construction of ships that require intensive outfitting, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd. will mainly engage in the manufacture of large ships and marine structures.Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. will consolidate the current capabilities of MHI's various shipbuilding bases (Shimonoseki, Nagasaki, etc.) and function as a business company exclusively dedicated to shipbuilding. Its corporate name was chosen to reflect MHI's long history and traditions in shipbuilding. Applying MHI's prowess in engineering, the new company will grow business in ships that require intensive outfitting: ferries, vessels used by governmental agencies, etc. It will also make social contributions in areas impacting the environment, in a quest to achieve sustained development.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd. will carry on construction of large ships making use of the premises and human resources of the Koyagi Plant of MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works. The new company will also expand business in units accommodating new fuels and manufacture of marine steel structures.MHI will work closely with the two new companies, providing its total support toward the development of their business operations.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.