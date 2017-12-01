SPECTRIS PLC - Total Voting Rights

As at 30 November 2017 there were 5,771,940 ordinary shares held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Spectris plc is 119,233,183.

The above figure (119,233,183) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Spectris plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

LEI Number: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10

Date: 1 December 2017